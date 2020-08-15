Best Veggie choppers made cutting easy

Made from food grade material

This chopper is made from food grade, BPA-free material causing no hazards to your health. It makes this chopper safe for all age groups and becomes a must buy product. Smile Mom Chef Vegetable Chopper has sharp stainless steel blades that facilitate fast chopping, a comfortable grip and easy pull cord with a large handle to make the movement easier and quicker. It has an anti-skid base and is easy to clean owing to the fact that all the parts can be disassembled easily. This is great for the busy mom who doesn’t have too much time to clean.

Designed with unbreakable ABS material

This chopper is crafted from unbreakable ABS which makes it durable and gives a superior performance. If you are looking for a study and durable vegetable and fruit chopper , go for this one. Pigeon Handy Mini Chopper has three stainless steel blades that ensure clean, seamless and hassle free cutting with minimal effort of all fruits and vegetables. It's simple and unique design is easy to take apart and clean within a few minutes. It is small in size thus easy to store away or carry.

Perfect fast and fine mincing

This manual chopper has very sharp 3 stainless steel blades that mince down all kinds of fruits and vegetables in a fine and fast manner. It is most ideal for chopping onions, tomatoes, capsicum, chilies, garlic and ginger. If you are looking out for a chopper that will mince down ingredients very finely JD Brand Handy Chopper is the product for you. It is 650ml large and shows results in just a few pulls.

Chopper + Blender 2-in-1

This product has sharp stainless steel blades with an anti skid base and effective rotary pull mechanism which makes this a perfect chopper for all kinds of vegetables, fruits, herbs and nuts. Its sharp blades can also be used to chop and mince boneless meat. It also comes with a blending blade that will blend flours and beat eggs for you, serving the buyer in dual ways making it a win-win situation. It comes with a lid thus the large bowl can also be converted into a storage container. Artikel Chopper & Blender with Storage Lid has a reliable locking system that ensures the lid and bowl is always held together. The capacity of the bowl is 900ml and gives a coarse chopping in 5 pulls whereas 10 pulls will give up a fine texture. If you are looking out for a multi functional chopper, this chopper and blender is the best buy for you.