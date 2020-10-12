Best vegetable choppers for your kitchen

Makes work easy

This vegetable chopper chops of all types of vegetables and fruits with ease. You can grind dry fruits, nuts etc into tiny pieces by simply pulling the chord a number of times. This one is made from unbreakable ABS plastic which makes it durable and suitable for long use. The sturdy 3-blade design consists of stainless steel blades. The chopper container is made up of plastic and it is a combination of two colours – white and black. Your search for a durable chopper which is also versatile ends here with this product.

Easy pulley mechanism

This one is a compact fruit and vegetable chopper which is equipped with 3 high-quality stainless-steel blades and 500 ml capacity. It ensures that your cooking session carries on without any hassles. What really works for this particular product is that it comes with the easy pulley mechanism. This makes chopping more fun, ensuring minimum effort on your part. There are four locks on the lid for maximum safety during use and the transparent body also helps to see the content and know you how finely the chopping has been done. This product from the in-house brand is meant for those who want a real value for money.

Occupies little space

This chopper gives you the ultimate convenience as it does not require any external power to operate. All you need to do is to simply pull the strings and get your job done with minimum fuss. It is also easy to disassemble and clean. This is a handy mini-chopper and occupies very little space. Just place in any drawer or shelf in your kitchen. The blades remain super sharp even after multiple uses. It has an eco-friendly design and doesn’t require any electricity to function. This is the perfect product for those who want to fulfil all their chopping and cutting needs.

Chopping made easy

This versatile tool has an ergonomic design which makes it easy to grip. You will not have to be too flustered while using it as it will not slip off, thanks to the skid-free base. Make different types of salads and even baby food in minutes using this chopper. There is a storage lid which is included to keep chopped food fresh in the refrigerator. This is how you can also use this as a storage container. For those who seek a chopper that can do more than mere chopping, this is the one.