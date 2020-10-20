Best vacuum cleaners for your home

Strong suction power

This vacuum cleaner provides strong suction power for top cleaning results. The powerful cyclonic action and advanced design empties out the dust and dirt. It comes with a 900-watt motor which generates strong suction power for fast, deep cleaning results and you can use it with ease all around the house for the best results. There is a soft brush integrated into the handle for better cleaning. Your search for a powerful machine ends here with this product and your house will never be in a mess ever again.

The cleaner you deserve

This device is compact and lightweight. It can be moved easily from room to room for thorough cleaning. It comes with smooth-rolling manoeuvrability, and a variety of useful attachments for detailed cleaning. The machine is perfect for cleaning stairs, hard floors, and upholstery and for navigating around furniture. This has a top energy rating for lower energy bills, but at the same time it will still maintain ultimate power and impressive performance. Get this for all your cleaning purposes and never worry about spiked electricity bills.

Four additional attachments

This vacuum cleaner is engineered for all floor types and the direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It is also cord-free and can quickly transform to a handheld device for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. It comes with four additional attachments: a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorised tool and a mini soft dusting brush. There is a hygienic dirt ejector that empties dust from the bin in a single action. What really works for this is that it is small enough for hard-to-reach places. This is the best in class product and all your cleaning needs will be met by this one.

Spick and span

The vacuum cleaner has specially designed 3 swivel wheels which ensures easy handling, stability and greater mobility. Also, the dust bag indicator warns you when the bag gets full. This will be of great help you as you never need to open the unit to check on the dirt accumulation level. The vacuum cleaner is enabled with a suction control on its handle that lets you set the preferred air flow rate for effective cleaning. Once you have this equipment at hand, you can easily keep your house neat and clean, just as you like it. Buyers who want priced at a reasonable rate should think about this one.