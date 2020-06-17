Best vacuum cleaners for thorough cleaning

A multi-purpose vacuum cleaner

If you are looking to clean multiple areas, this vacuum cleaner does it all easily and with minimum effort. The cartridge filter allows convenient vacuuming of wet and dry dirt, without filter replacement. Powered with the latest suction hose and newly developed clips floor nozzle coupled with mixed insert result in optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness. Made of impact-resistance plastic, this robust container has a capacity of 17 liters.

You should opt for this vacuum cleaner as it offers a host of functions and does not require much storage space either.

This one is lightweight and compact

It has a 2-in-1 crevice nozzle that cleans corners. The floor-cum carpet brush is for carpet cleaning and multiple types of floor cleaning. The Sofa Brush ensures easy cleaning of delicate surfaces. The cloth filter in this device catches the smallest of dust particles. The dust bag full indicator informs you that the vacuum cleaner is full of dust and helps you avoid overload conditions. It comes with a carry handle along with wheels. It weighs only 1.9 kgs and can be stored easily.

For spick and span cleaning, you should opt for this vacuum cleaner as it comes with a powerful blower that ensures the highest airflow.

Handheld vacuum cleaner

This vacuum cleaner is available with BlackHole suction technology with side turbulence for high power cleaning on all surfaces. The extended cord length of 4.5 meters makes the device convenient to reach the trickiest of spaces. It boasts cleverly designed nozzles that reach every corner of your home with a 180-degree rotation head.

This vacuum cleaner is worth buying as it is lightweight and makes very little noise.

For all-round cleaning

This sleek portable device has been designed to let you complete all your cleaning tasks easily. It has a long power cord for home and car cleaning. It is lightweight and is available with the handy shoulder strap that reduces the hassle of carrying it.

The top feature of the vacuum cleaner is its bagless design. This offering from a renowned brand features a dust bowl that collects all the dust, making it easy for you to dispose of it without hassle. So, go and indulge yourself and get this fine machine.