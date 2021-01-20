Best vacuum cleaners for small homes

For silent deep cleaning

Powered by an impressive 700W motor, this vacuum cleaner does a great job at sucking up dirt and dust. A feature we love is that this machine comes with an adjustable power slider, which allows you to select the suction power as per your requirement. With an operating noise of just 78dB, this device is exceptionally quiet. Thanks to its portable design, smooth-rolling wheels and long power cable even older people will have no trouble moving it around. Suitable for all kinds of surfaces, you can clean hard to reach areas by simply changing the included attachments.

For a capable vacuum cleaner with adjustable settings, you can’t go wrong choosing this one.

Powerful and flexible

Weighing just 2.8Kg, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight, and the 360-degree swivel wheels make moving it between rooms, effortless. It includes a crevice nozzle, sofa brush, and a multi brush for carpets and floors to help you clean various surfaces. Available at a bargain price, it packs a punch and delivers outstanding performance over time. Thanks to its long power cord and extendable pipe attachments, you can clean every corner of a room without unplugging the unit. By switching to blower mode, you can blow away dirt stuck in hard to reach areas like under cupboards or behind heavy units.

For a reasonably-priced vacuum cleaner with versatile functions pick this one.

Ideal for those with allergies

This vacuum cleaner is a blessing for those who suffer from allergies. The machine’s powerful motor efficiently picks up allergy triggers like pollen, pet hair and mites from your home’s surfaces. With a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.9% of fine dust particles, this machine helps you breathe a little easier at home. A notable feature is the removable dust collection container. Its simple design allows you to empty it hygienically with one hand while reducing dust clouds. This fantastic machine also comes with multi-surface attachments that help you get the best cleaning results throughout your home.

If you’re looking for a vacuum cleaner that delivers a high level of hygiene, then this one’s for you.

High-performance compact cleaning solution

From a respected vacuum cleaner brand, this stylish machine delivers excellent quality and performance. The strong 1000W motor produces ample suction and can help you rid your home of fine dust and allergens. This vacuum comes with accessories that include a floor and carpet brush, multipurpose nozzle, flexible hose pipe, and extension tubes. A feature we love is the large buttons that let you operate this machine without bending, using just your feet. If you have a small home, you’ll appreciate that this machine doesn’t take up much storage space.

For a vacuum cleaner with the perfect balance of looks and functionality, choose this one.