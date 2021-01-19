Best vacuum cleaners for cars

Copper motor

A sleek mirror finish body that is made of virgin ABS free recycled plastic. This vacuum cleaner has a stainless steel hepa filter and 100% copper motor having high power suction pressure that together accounts for its long lastivity and efficiency. It very effectively cleans the car with a high speed copper motor that works continuously for a whole 30 minutes which is more than enough to clean a car in one go. Bergmann Stunner Car Vacuum Cleaner comes with a 5 meter cord which is sufficient enough for the largest SUV.

Compact with six various nozzles

A highly compact and portable vacuum cleaner that has an advanced HEPA based discharge filter which traps minute dust particles and ensures lower dust discharge and particulate matter. It has a very lightweight structure to enable the user to easily manoeuvre it around the space and clean without much effort owing to the powerful suction and blower function. Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner comes with six different nozzles and is buse buy for small cars.

Two levels of filtration

It has a two-level filtration system with easily removable and washable dust cups. It is extremely easy to remove the trash collected in the dust cup by pressing the dust cap bottom release button. It creates very little sound and is a silent but efficient operator. The vacuum cleaner is also provided with an LED light which enables you to use it for cleaning even at night. If you are looking for a low suction force yet efficient device to solve all your cleaning needs then RNG EKO GREEN Dynamic Power Wet/Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for you.

Multifunctional vacuum cleaner

A vacuum cleaner provided with a high suction power of 120W DC 12v to ensure that every minute particles such as clean water, pet hair, crumbs, sand, dust, dirt, cigarette ash and more are cleaned from the car interior with much effort and energy required. It has an easy to clean detachable filter that can be pulled out and washed with the brush provided to maintain its durability. It is a multifunctional vacuum cleaner includes wet and dry cleaning, tyre inflation, tyre pressure gauge and an LED lamp making ImperialBrand Cyclonic Power Wet/Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner a must buy product.