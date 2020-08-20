Best unisex bags for daily use

Trendy design prefect as backpack

This is a three compartment bag with a capacity of 35 litres. If you are looking for a perfect backpack for college, Wildcraft 35 Ltrs Black and Mel Backpack is the best pick for you with it being made of polyester, water resistant and having a laptop sleeve. It has a side fabric pocket to hold a water bottle or any other small accessories or stationary items. The padded back gives better back support and enhanced comfort with the ease of carrying due to the padded straps. The haul loop helps to easily grab your backpack.It’s a great bag for college students or for people who have to lug around a laptop all day.

Top load stylish bag

This topload bag is manufactured from snow yarn polyester fabric and has a sleek design with padded interior and water repellent to protect the contents kept in it. This bag is perfect for office use with fully adjustable straps and a completely padded laptop sleeve to protect it from all harm. It is compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches in size and comes with a quick-access pocket to keep small accessories and ensures convenient access. If you are looking for a laptop bag which can also work as an office bag Lenovo Casual Laptop Briefcase T210 (Toploader) 15.6-inch Water Repellent Grey is the one for you.

Best for outdoor activities

This rucksack is made of super tough polyester fabric hence, it is ideal for exploring the outdoors. Its capacity is 55 liters in volume and has a thick PU coated polyester base that stands well against wear and tear that you shall go through during the outdoor activities. The shoulder straps are padded with S-shaped design for comfort and support. It has multiple pockets to conveniently organize your belongings and a hood zip pocket to content the rain cover. Impulse Waterproof Travelling Trekking Hiking Camping Bag Backpack Series 55 liters Blue Mt Calling Rucksack has a meshed back to provide effective ventilation and proper dispersion of moisture. The two provided compressions strap makes the rucksack compact and the main strap is designed to hold a yoga mat or a sleeping bag easily.

Carry all your workout requirements with ease

This duffle bag is a perfect companion to your daily workout arena. It is made from premium leather on the exterior and from soft polyester on the interior. The bag is very light in weight and has a sturdy stitching to protect from all kinds of wear and tear. It has one main large and spacious double zip closure compartment to accommodate all your requirements from clothes to shoes and a meshed side compartment to fill in with small items like earphones, membership card, etc. AUXTER Blacky Leatherette Gym Bag Duffel Bag Shoulder Bag for Men and Women Emboss Logo has the capacity of 23 liters and is a top pick to gym.