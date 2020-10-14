Best tyres that your two-wheeler needs

Excellent manoeuvrability

This tyre is highly recommended for all kinds of roads, be it rural or urban. The zigzag centre groove provides an excellent manoeuvrability on all terrains. This company has been well known for manufacturing tyres for several years. The cross cut groove design gives your two-wheeler the required grip to tackle the n even uneven roads. Ideal tyres for Hero Maestro Edge, Honda Activa 125, Honda Aviator, Mahindra Gusto 125, Suzuki Access 125, Suzuki Burgman Street and all vaiants of TVS Jupiter. If you are looking for a tyre that works well on all terrains, this one is for you.

Tubeless tyre

This tyre is tubeless and one of the most affordable tyres for your two-wheeler. The higher NSD with connected blocks and the continuous centre groove helps in better water evacuation. These tyres are for you, if you live in areas where water accumulation is a common thing. They are compatible with Hero Ez, Hero Maestro, Hero Pleasure, Honda Activa, Honda Dio, Piaggio Vespa, Suzuki Access, Suzuki Swish, Yamaha Alpha, Yamaha Fascino and Yamaha Ray. These tyres are extremely affordable and a great thing to get for your two-wheeler.

Works great in corners

This company is known for its high quality tyres. This front tyre is highly efficient as it has sharp cornering capability. The round profiles of these tyres make it a go- go for hilly terrains. The rim size of the tyre is 16 inches and the section width of this tyre is 2.5 inches. It has an excellent nylogrip. As far as vehicle compatibility goes, it works with TVS XL, XL 100, XL Super, TVS 50 Old (Front Tyre). For their sharp cornering capability, this tyre is a good choice for hilly terrain.

Get the right balance

The bold block type pattern of the tyre is well suited for all segments. This tyre has an excellent grip on and off roads. The rim diameter is 10 inches. The weight of a single tyre is 2kg which makes it sturdy enough to carry the weight and maintain the balance of your two-wheeler. From Hero Duet, Maestro Edge to Honda Activa, to Yamaha Fasin, these tyres work well with them all. Anyone looking for a top-grade grip should go for this tyre.