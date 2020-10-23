Best tyres for cars

Time to save fuel

These rubber tyres come with special features like fire resistance and automatic balancing indicator. You can get better fuel efficiency as it is designed for fuel saving 25% more than an average tyre. It helps improve steering manoeuvrability and dissipates noise sources. In addition to this, it also delivers straight line stability and improves handling. It is ideal for Maruti Celerio, Datsun GO Plus, Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Wagon R, and Maruti Alto 800. With all of these features, it still comes for a great budget-friendly price.

Optimised grip

These tyres are focussed on optimising wet grip, dry grip, tyre noise, high-speed handling. They feature a new wear resistant compound that enhances longevity of the tyre, in terms of control performance and life. While control in wet and dry conditions is essential, for India the tyres also offer lower rolling resistance through the use of silica compounds. These tyres go well with Honda Jazz, Maruti Swift, Maruti Swift Dzire, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda City, and Ford Ecosport. The wide longitudinal grooves improve aquaplaning resistance and offer enhanced control over wet conditions. If you need to drive on wet or rainy conditions, these tyres are a must for a safer drive.

Unmatched stability

This tyre is visually appealing, while its precision-designed tread pattern offers superior stability on any road surface. Its vertical and horizontal grooves reduce uneven wear and enhance quietness while its narrow grooves in the shoulder block control pattern noise echoing under the car body, ensuring enriched riding experience. The advanced groove pattern design also assists in better cornering and sudden high-speed braking on long routes. On the other hand, wide straight grooves control hydro-planing on wet roads in the rainy season for better safety and performance. Fast acceleration, high speed cornering and hard braking brings the best out of this tyre making it one of the ones out there.

Good life (Decent grip)

These are tubeless tyres that have been built not just to last longer but also reinforced with DuPont Kevlar to make them stronger. It is a fantastic tyre that has been designed to offer long mileage and has increased adaptability to withstand tough Indian road conditions.

It has Silica-reinforced Durawall compound in the sidewall provides increased resistance to cuts and tears. The tyre offers excellent wet grip when you have to wade through puddles and water stream. Drivers prefer it for its decent grip, good life, ride quality and toughness on Indian roads.