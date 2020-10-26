Best trousers for women

Mid-rise trousers

These trousers are perfect for your everyday use. You could pair it with a stylish T-shirt, shirt, tops or kurti/kurta to complete the look. You can choose to mix and match with any top wear as per your need. The fabric of the trousers are 97% cotton and 3%. The trousers are mid-rise in style with an elastic closure. The trousers are available in the following sizes: M- 28 Inches, L- 30 Inches, XL- 32 Inches, XXL- 34 Inches. They are available in a range of colours like black, brown, coral red, cream, haldi-yellow, navy blue, orange, red, white, yellow, beige, magenta, etc. These are perfect for daily use giving you a casual and stylish look.

Ankle length option

This is an ankle length pant with front seam detail and an elastic waistband. This trouser presents a slim fitting throughout. It is a high rise style pant with a straight leg as well as a stretchy fabric which is unlined. Wearing this high waist split pant trouser will give you a tall and stylish shape. They are available for waist sizes between 28 and 36. The trousers give a hip late ’80s look and would look great while pairing with a nice shirt and a matching jacket. The trousers would look great in a professional setting and ideal for office wear.

Cropped high waist style

This is a solid colour high-rise cropped peg trousers with a slip-on closure. The two pockets come with a fabric belt that looks trendy. It is made from good quality material and you can pair it with your favourite footwear. These trousers give you a trendy and elegant look. The material used is crepe with a cropped high waist trouser style. The product is available in the following waist sizes: 26, 28, 30, 32, 34 and 36. With a top design, this makes for one of the most ideal choices for women’s trousers.

Cotton pleated trousers

This trouser is a mix of formal as well as casual look. It is slub cotton trouser pants, which goes well with both tops as well as kurtas. They give a very smart and classy look. The trousers are made of 100% cotton and are of regular length with a single solid colour. This casual wear trouser has an elastic waist and is pleated as well. It comes with a 28 inch inseam length and ideally suitable as a western wear. This quality trouser is not too heavy on the pocket as well and comes for a very budget-friendly price.