Best trolley stands for protection and portability

Sturdy stand

This stand is made of iron metal which makes it capable of carrying 150 Kgs of weight easily. It is provided with a special vibration absorbing mechanism which not only absorbs the vibrations of the machine but also makes your machine stable at one place making it perfect for washing machines. The four good quality wheels attached to corners of the stand helps in moving the stand from one place to another without any hassle and complete protection of your machine. Lepose trolley has 16 X 19 inch minimum size adjustable upto 26 x 32 inches with height 3.5 inches extendable up to 4.5 inches.

Heavy carrying capacity

The trolley is made of 100% metal having thick layering of powder coating paint preventing it from rust and corrosion. This trolley has a capacity to carry at least 160 kgs of machine weight quite easily thus is suitable for all kinds of machines and appliances. There are four green rubber jacks attached in all four corners of the stand which are very useful to make the structure stable at one place. It has an adjustable size ranging from 16inches x 19inches to 26inches x 32inches with a ground clearance of 4inches. If you are looking for a heavy carrying capacity trolley, Irkaja Heavy Duty trolley is the one for you.

Lockable wheels

A multi-purpose trolley which comes with 360 degree rotatable and lockable strong plastic wheels that not only helps you to move your appliance easily and safely but also protects it from rust. The main body of this trolley is made out of metal sheets and has a maximum weight limit of 110 Kg. The wheels come with a knob that locks them when lowered down and helps to absorb the vibration while using the washing machine and can be turned inside the trolley, leaving no chance of stumbling over. Alpha+ Heavy Duty Metal trolley is best for homes with small kids.

Range of size adjustments

A 100% metal made stand with no usage of plastic components. It has a very easy process to install and is adjustable size ranging from 480mm to 760mm in length and 400mm to 600mm in width. It has a very sturdy built of iron having a thick powder coating paint to prevent rusting. Antil's Heavy Duty Front/Top Load Washing Machine/Refrigerator Trolley Stand will suffice all your needs along with being pocket friendly.