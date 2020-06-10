Best tripod stands for great photographs

Go-to option for pros and newbies alike

Compatible with a varied range of cameras and phones, this tripod is apt for a novice as well as a professional photographer. With its stable camera support, the stand accurately accommodates digital, video, still cameras, smartphone adapters, GoPro devices and scopes. The lightweight accessory is easy to carry and thus convenient for long tours. The tripod is suited for shooting at three different heights – you can adjust the spread of its legs to suit the desirable angles. This all-in-one product that should be in your bucket list.

Optimum choice for heavy-duty lovers

This beast of a tripod can carry up to three kilograms of weight with ease. It comes with a carrying case, making its portability very simple and is compatible with a wide range of devices. Starting from a GoPro to a smart phone adapter, from digital camera to a still camera, this product works fine with them all. The lightweight tripod has rubber insulation on its legs for better support. For greater help while applying tilt or the swivel function for portrait and landscape photography, the stand has two in-built bubble view levels and a three-way head. It has a quick release mountain plate for the smooth fast transitions between shots.

Best suited to accommodate any given smartphone

Now make the most out of your tripod stand with its enviable features. This product gives you the option of capturing a 360 degree panoramic shot with its brilliant swivel feature. Along with that its three head component allows for ultimate versatility. With simple adjustment of a knob turn the camera from landscape to portrait mode easily. The extremely light weight item is optimum for outdoor usage and comes with a centre shaft jacking system. Just by loosening the jacking system, the centre shaft can go up and down to suit the desired height of the shoot. Yes, this is a tripod you can’t ignore.

Bring on the pro shoots with this stand

This tripod comes with an 18-inch ring light for the perfect lighting. The light works on batteries, hence you can take the set for outdoor shoots too. The tripod offers great flexibility with a 360 degree rotational capability. It can easily accommodate any smartphone and is retractable to different heights. The ring light is the product’s USP as you can hide blemishes as well as change the tone of a picture from warm to cold effortlessly. This setup is perfect for YouTube or other social media videos as it comes with an IR remote. There are seven colour modes on the remote – for night light or warm light and others. The ultimate tripod to hone your camera skills.