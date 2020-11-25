Best treadmills for your home gym

4-in-1manual treadmill

A treadmill designed for four different target based models that allows you to carry out four different workout regimes on one equipment. The four functions namelying are - jogger, stepper, twister and push up bar. Apart from this amazing feature, it has a unique designed five window LCD display that enables you to keep track of your progress very easily. It has a manual folding system with an anti-skid running belt that lowers down the risk of injury while you are walking or jogging on this treadmill. You should definitely buy PowerMax Fitness MFT-410 Manual Treadmill to enjoy all these perks in just one equipment and you won’t be disappointed.

Perfect for beginners

This treadmill has a 1.5 HP continuous duty DC motor giving an output of 2.5 HP peak along with a maximum user weight capacity of 90kgs for walking and 60kgs for running thus making it best for beginners. It is well equipped with many features like 3-level manual incline, 12 target modes, special friction coated track, vertical manual folding system, a wide LCD for clear display and many more. If you are looking for a treadmill for a beginner, Durafit Atom 1.5 HP (2.5 HP Peak) DC Motorized Treadmill is your best buy.

Treadmill cum walking pad

This product is a two-in-one folding treadmill and under desk walking pad. It is a durable steel frame that reduces shock and noise when you use it. The treadmill has two exercise modes, one is running treadmill which has a LED display that shows you your progress and has a built-in bluetooth speaker and rack to keep the phone so that you can listen to music whenever you like. The other mode is under desk walking wherein you can fold the LED display risers and the treadmill turn into a 180 degree flat and can be used for walking. Sparnod Fitness STH-3000 Series (4 HP Peak) 2 in 1 Foldable Treadmill is best for the ones who keep on changing their workout pattern.

Noiseless working motor

A treadmill having a very sturdy built and a 2.5HP motor to optimize your workout noiselessly so that you don’t disturb anyone else at home while you are exercising. It is 90 degree foldable for a compact storage and easy portability due to the wheel provided. The best feature of this treadmill is, it has an in-built massager that will air to your workout routine and help you to relax your sore muscles. Endless SENFIT001BLGR-Casa Plus Casa+ Easy to Use Treadmill with 12 Preset Workouts & Massager is an excellent choice for the ones who follow weight loss regime.