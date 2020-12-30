Best travel-sized electric kettles

Hassle-free, instant heating

Brought to you by a respected kitchen appliance brand, you won't have to doubt its quality and reliability. With a light touch lid lock and a single switch, you can effortlessly use this kettle with one hand. As the interiors are made entirely from stainless steel, it eliminates the risk of any contamination from plastic parts. Ideal for daily use, its compact design means that it doesn't take up much storage space in your kitchen. While the power indicator lets you know when the kettle is on, the auto-off function cuts off power when the water is hot. For an easy to use kettle from a reliable brand, you can't go wrong buying this one.

For safe heating

This kettle comes loaded with impressive safety features that include, a double-walled design which helps keep it cool to the touch during operation. The 360-degree base makes sure that it seamlessly connects and powers the device no matter what direction the kettle is facing. With guiding max and min markings inside, you won't have to deal with messy spills from overfilling. Powered by an efficient thermostat and a powerful heating element, you can boil liquids within seconds. What's more, this fantastic kettle comes with a 1.2-meter power cord so you can comfortably connect it away from electrical sockets. If you're looking for a travel kettle that's powerful and safe to use, this one's for you.

Ideal for bachelors

This 500ml kettle is the perfect companion for those living on their own. Featuring a large lid, you can use this versatile device for everything from boiling water for tea, to preparing your favourite instant noodles. Using this kettle, you can boil a full pot of water in under four minutes. With a lightweight design, you'll find this kettle easy to pack and carry with you wherever you travel. As a bonus, it also comes with two convenient travel cups for a hot drink on the go. Available at a bargain price, we find this kettle offers fantastic features for the cost.

For an affordable kettle that offers outstanding performance, pick this one.

A stylish addition to your kitchen

Crafted from stainless steel and high-quality plastic, this premium looking kettle is great for small kitchens or pantries. Its ergonomic handle stays cool during use and makes lifting and pouring from it, easy. Thanks to a concealed element and a wide mouth, you won't have any trouble keeping this kettle's insides clean. We love the boil-dry safety feature that protects it from damage by automatically shutting off power if it detects no water inside. It also comes with a handy indicator light located above the base that illuminates to let you know when the water is boiling. For a great kettle with the ideal balance of looks and functionality, choose this one.