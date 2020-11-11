Best travel-friendly shampoo bars

Best choice for oily hair

With the superpowers of hibiscus and hemp to strengthen the hair follicles and the hair tangle-free, this potent duo strengthens as it cleanses with every wash. Thanks to its abilities to both remove excess oil and purify the skin; this bar leaves your scalp feeling cleaner than ever. With no synthetic colour or fragrance, we found this 100% soap-free & biodegradable bar lathers quickly and can easily replace about three bottles of your current shampoo.

Best choice for curly-wavy hair

Not only does this contain moisturising, olive and coconut oils, but it also includes the nourishing goodness of argan oil. Now keeping those beautiful tresses, soft and Sulphate free has never been easier. With no preservatives, animal products and 100% recycled vintage-style packaging, this bar lathers quickly, protects against pollution and UV damage. If you're trying to minimise your use of plastics and get plenty of volume and softness even when skipping the conditioner, we highly recommend this product!

Best choice for dry hair

This mildly scented shampoo bar is one of the most natural and earth-friendly solutions we've tried. Specially formulated with plants and herbs like reetha, bhringraj, rosemary, methi, Brahmi & neem, it is affordably priced and hand-cut. This paraben and preservative-free bar is backed by the knowledge of Ayurveda and made traditionally to retain its natural glycerine. If you're looking for a multi-tasking cleanser to remove product build-up and grime without leaving your hair parched, try this.

Best choice for normal hair

While there are several shampoo bars on the market today, most tend to include a list of nasty chemicals and questionable ingredients. But look through the line up on this shampoo bar, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. Containing the nourishing goodness of rosemary and lavender plus jojoba oil, this bar is 100% pure, natural, and cold processed. Free from fragrance, SLS, chemicals and synthetic colour this one is popular with good reason. If you're looking for something that easy on the pocket and great for daily use, we think this one is a great pick.