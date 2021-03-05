Best travel cable bags for long journeys

Extra durable

The AREO Travel Electronic Accessories Organizer Bag Case is available in two other colours, except for blue, which are – grey and black. It is made of superior quality Dacron material which is extremely durable. This bag is scratch-resistant, and can easily protect all your cable from any unforeseen damage. In this bag, you can easily store – USB cables, regular cables, power banks as well as any other small electronic accessories. It is extremely compact and water-resistant, coming with semi-flexible covers, ensuring that nothing damages your wires as you’re on the go!

Multi-layer Design

The House of Quirk Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag comes in the colour black, but is also available in 6 other unique colours too! This is a spacious storage bag that comes with a multi-layer design. It has 10 buckle spaces, so your cables can easily be disconnected and kept securely. It has padded dividers which can be adjusted at will and which makes it an ideal choice for both homes as well as outdoors. It is durable, shockproof as well as waterproof. Its high-quality zippers also ensure they don’t break easily and last long!

Waterproof bag

The DENSITY COLLECTION Travel Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag is waterproof and comes with three removable and adjustable dividers. It provides padded carrying for your gadgets, to help keep them extra safe during long journeys. All its compartments and mesh pockets ensure that your electronic devices are not just kept in an organized manner but also ensure that they don’t get misplaced or tangled up. You can also adjust the compartments at will, depending upon the size of your electronic items as well as wires and cables.

Double Layering

The GHB Electronic Accessories Bag comes in the colour grey and has double layering. It has 11 cable elastic loops, 5 small mesh pockets, 1 zipper mesh pocket that has sufficient capacity to hold a variety of stuff. The travel organizer comes with removable belts so that you can change the layout at will and as per your needs and requirements. It is made up of waterproof nylon material which has a denim style finish, making it look extremely sleek and smart. It is portable to carry and is both durable and anti-wrinkle.