Best traditional lehenga sets for girls

Interesting embroidery work

The lehengas are semi-stitched and made of taffeta silk while the blouse is made of the same fabric. The embroidery is of premium quality. The length of the skirt varies right from knee to ankle length and which lets the kids run around or move in them with ease. Dry clean is recommended for this lehenga choli to maintain the texture and longevity. This particular piece is ideal for the age-group 9-12 years. The ethnic style with contemporary designs makes it much more attractive. If you are looking for premium lehenga-choli for your child, this is the right choice.

A sequin wonder

This wide variety of silk lehenga-choli is for kids in the age-group of 9 to 14. This fine piece is a mix of net and cotton fabric. The blouse is completely made of net-work with sequins embroidered on it. Further, it can be tailored according to your taste and preference. The colour combination of beige and black makes it a perfect pick for family functions in the evening. The neatly done thread work on the lehenga is what sets it apart from others.

Top notch mirror-work

This piece comes with silk mirror work for young girls. The choli is fitted waist, round-neck, sleeveless and has a lehenga that flares into a flared shape. The fabric used in it is 100% silk with fused cotton inside layers and embellished with mirrors. This lehenga choli is meant for girls aged between 2 and 14 years. If you want your child to shine at a function then go for this versatile wear. This product is perfect for a birthday party or any such event.

Subtle work all across

Made from taffeta silk, the lehenga-choli is perfect for those in the age-group of 9 to 15 years. The subtle work on the entire piece makes it an ideal choice for any occasion. As per the comfort of the kid, the trimming can be done. One can opt for a fancy choli design with this to make it look much more attractive. It is hard to find such a fine set at such an affordable price rate. This lehenga choli set is a must buy option for those who are looking for an amazing product at a budget price.