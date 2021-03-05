Best traditional anklet sets for regular wear

Rajputana style

The Adiva Bridal Wedding Jewellery Golden Metal Alloy Anklets for Ladies has a length of 22 cms and is 2 cms wide. It is hand made and handcrafted artisan jewellery. It is made of synthetic pearls also known as kundans and stones. The payal has a Mughal Rajputana style and has been designed keeping in mind, ancient princesses and queens. It is ideal for mehendi functions, weddings as well as any other social gatherings and dos. It would look best with traditional clothing such as lehengas, salwaars, shararas as well as sarees.

Vintage design

Archi Collection Traditional Gold Plated Crystal Pearl Anklets has a vintage boho design that can be worn by girls and women of all age groups. The dimensions of this anklet are – 11 x 0.8 inches. It is made of alloy which has a handmade finish with oxidised plating that is skin-friendly, hypoallergenic and nickel-free. It is also very durable, so you can be sure that it won’t get damaged or break off easily. It is embellished with crystal rhinestones giving it a traditional yet contemporary look, that’s bound to go well with any costume you plan on wearing!

Fancy look

The WomenSky Fancy Gold Plated Anklet also has a fancy gold plated haath phool ring bracelet attached to it. Its size is 28 cms or 11 inches and the combined pair is made up of alloy that has been studded with stones as well as pearls. It comes in the colour white and gold and not only looks traditional but also gives out a feeling of royalty when worn. You can choose to combine this anklet or payal with traditional wears such as sarees, lehengas as well as salwars.

International look

The Indian Traditional Gold Brass Chain Anklets for women comes in a pair of two and has been made keeping in mind all the international designing standards in mind, which is why it isn’t harmful to the skin and doesn’t cause any form of irritation or allergy. These anklets are handcrafted, so not only do you get to experience real traditional jewellery, but also look extremely elegant and beautiful when wearing it. Try teaming it up with a gorgeous lehenga or sharara, and stand out among all others, setting the mood for the party!