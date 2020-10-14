Best track pants for boys

High on trends

Dress up your child in this set of colourful track pants. They come with an elastic waist band as well as elasticated leg openings that ensure that they will stay securely in place even through rigorous activities. For greater ease, there is a drawstring closure too. These vibrant track pants feature a striking graphic motif which adds to their style quotient. It also features two side pockets to help store small knick knacks. These are machine washable. Opt for these tracks for your kids and watch their style quotient zoom ahead. From running to simply relaxing to playing sports, they are quite a handy pair. Go for these tracks if style is what you need.

Value for money

Make your child look adorable wearing bottoms from a trusted brand. While the trendy prints and designs will make your child stand out, the material will ensure that he stays comfortable throughout the day. For greater ease, they come with those elastic waistbands. The bold prints make these pants a safe bet. This combo pack of five is an absolute value for money. The colours of the pants are red, blue, black, grey and dark blue. For an absolute value for money, choose this combo pack.

Light and breezy

A light and breezy counterpoint to those denims, these sweatpants are ideal for relaxing mode, playing time or for trekking. These right here remain a great choice for looking both cozy and cool. Not only are they light on the body, they are easy on the wallet too. The product also sports a big bold numeric print and has an elastic waistband. Crafted using super soft and breathable cotton, these are just the pants you want to relax in. If you’re out looking for comfort, these here guarantee that very well.

With drawstrings

These printed track pants come with an elastic waistband and a functional drawstring for the best fitting. In classic black, it is as striking a pair as you will find. The fit is tailored and on point, the details precise and targeted for attention. The fabric has just the right mixture of softness and structure. It boasts of a terrific fit and the fabric can withstand all your high action activities. A complete package of style, comfort and quality. A must try for track pant lovers looking for the right fit.