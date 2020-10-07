Best toys for babies under Rs 500

Develop motor skills

This brightly coloured stack of rings has a rocking base and is great for promoting motor and reasoning skills. Non-toxic and with safe rounded edges, babies can have fun figuring out where to put the pieces and making it move. Even just playing with the rings is fun and adults can have many ways to pretend play using this toy. Simple yet engaging, this stack of rings is recommended for infants 6months and above and will provide endless minutes of enjoyment.

Increase sensory skills

As your child grows, there are some amazing benefits of playing an instrument. Early experiences with music and sound are a great way to introduce babies to rhythm and music. Babies love the colours, textures and once they can sit up tapping on the xylophone to make sounds. Let the giggles and fun continue with this child safe, 8-note toy that is battery free. Buy it for a niece or nephew as a gift and watch them enjoy it for years.

Safe to play plush toy

Soft, rounded and machine washable, this is a great idea for little children to stimulate little ones visual development, enhance their gross motor skills and help them learn the colours. Besides the little rattle inside makes it interesting for tots to move and shake to hear the sound. Great for auditory development, this ball is perfect for playing, squishing, cuddling and is specially designed with no sharp or uneven edges. With no choking hazard, you can be assured your child is engaging in some safe play anytime.

Motivate baby to interact

This tumbler doll wobbles, nods its head and gently tips from side to side gently. The swinging from motion is great to strengthen neck muscles as kids track the doll to and fro. This toy is also great for luring and exciting babies to reach out to grab and touch it. With soft sweet tones to boost hearing development, babies stay curious and adults will also not mind the non-intrusive tinkling sounds. Children learn to tell the sounds apart and the pretty painted characters are great for visual distinction. In fact they love it so much that many of them keep reaching for it again and again. Non-toxic and well-built to European safety standards, get this toy for any child who is three months and older.