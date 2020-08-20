Best towels to keep you dry and clean.

Contains antibacterial bamboo fiber

These towels are made from the blend of cotton and bamboo fiber making them extra soft and warm. They are 600 GSM thick which double ply and double lock stitch making them more thicker and stronger. They are designed in a way to absorb water quickly and dry fast. The blend of cotton and bamboo antimicrobial properties to keep your skin protected and odour free, thus is suitable for all skin types and are best fit as daily bathing towels.Heelium Bamboo Bath & Swim Towel come in a pack of two with the measure of 140cms X 70cms.

With a animated character print

Present your kid a towel with one of the most popular animated characters - minions. This towel is strong, durable and substantial made from premium cotton that gets softer and fluffier with every wash. The towel is very safe for your child’s skin as it is chemical-free and pesticide-free. It is dark blue in colour with minions printed on it that kids will definitely love. Athom Trendz Fabric Minions Bath Towel is 235 GSM thick, an adequate thickness for kids use and the length of 120cms with width of 60cms.

Honeycomb structure make

This towel is manufactured in a unique small honeycomb structure that not only looks stylish but also quickly absorbs water making you dry and clean giving an excellent comfort. It is made from cotton fabric that makes it light weighted, soft and comfortable to use.. This towel is best fit for travelling as a bath towel, blanket, shawl and much more. If you are looking for a perfect lightweight travel towel, Haber Premium Light Weight 100% Cotton Bath Towel is the one for you.

Fluffy soft hypoallergenic

This pure white towel is made from premium quality cotton fabric that absorbs water efficiently keeping you cozy dry and clean. It is a 400 GSM thick white towel that is a perfect combination of softness and strength with long lasting use. Kuber Industries 100% Cotton Full Size Bath Towel is 53 inches in length X 26 inches in width. If you are looking out for a towel to be used in the gym, salon or spa, this is the best pick for you.