Best tops for women

Great design for daily wear

Offering super comfort, with asymmetric design and side slits for ease of movement and style, this cotton top is a fantastic choice for lounge wear. Laze around on your couch or read in bed with this top. It sports a classic round neck and also features a big attractive print design. The short sleeves add to the comfort value. The fabric does not fade or shrink even after multiple washes. For best results, team it up with leggings or jeans. If comfort is your mantra, this right here is the top choice to make.

Style and comfort in one

In striking and breathtaking red, this attractive top featuring a boat neck definitely deserves a place of pride in your eclectic wardrobe. As the colour palette gets bolder, choices more flashier, the brands much bigger and the cuts more avant-garde, the big flouncy cap sleeves add more drama to this top. The sleeves are expansive, stylish and not to mention add a lot of oomph. The waist is beautifully secured with a cloth belt. Slip into one of these and enjoy your evening or day out with friends. It is comfort meets style for a buyer looking for a casual option.

The power of pink

The exaggerated sleeve design is the highlight of this smashing dusty pink top. It features a classic round neck and a curved hemline for that fabulous look. The sleeves have a slit and are accentuated with faux pearls and self-tie cuffs, lending it a charming appeal. You'll feel like a show-stopper amongst the crowd in this delightful party top. Going for an office cocktail party? Look no further, this beautifully crafted top is the ideal choice.

Long-lasting appeal

A wow product, this top is bound to make heads turn. It is extremely fashionable and gloriously stylish. The delicate net detail cuts a pretty silhouette and sits lightly on your body. The big sleeve design brings in a dash of drama. For best results, team this up with a stylish pair of jeans or trousers, throw in a blazer for that ultra-glamorous and everlasting appeal. This product is meant for those who want style to be the standout feature of a top.