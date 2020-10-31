Best top and skirt sets for baby girls

Floral print

It's time to update your little one’s wardrobe with something charmingly trendy. Comfortable to wear all day long, this set is designed for a perfect fit and maximum comfort. This onesie with a lovely message emblazoned across its front is very contemporary. The layered floral skirt with a silk bow is super chic. It also features a matching floral headband to keep your little child stylishly ahead. It is suitable for babies in the age group of 6-7 months. Dance with your baby in these lovelies and have fun under the sun. For those who prize quality, this is a lovely pick.

Off shoulder design

This baby dress is dense and soft, keeping your child warm and cosy. Ideal for special occasions like wedding parties, holidays, birthdays, artistic photo shoots, family gatherings, etc. The printed design and attractive style make your baby stand out in a crowd. Suitable for kids in the age group of 3 months to 3 years. The round neck off shoulder top is magnificent. Colourful butterflies punctuate the skirt and add a lovely cool vibe to it. This is the set to go for when your child has to go for a birthday party or any such event.

In blazing yellow

Made from 100 percent cotton, this set is super chic and comfortable. The vibrant sleeveless yellow top with a bold print is fetching. The lovely little bow around the neck adds a touch of cool. The matching skirt beautifully adorned with a bear is super adorable. Your child will thoroughly enjoy herself in this set. What’s more it has a relaxed fit and the fabric rests softly on the skin. Dress up your child in this set and head to the nearest park and let the compliments come by. For absolute comfort, this is a brilliant choice.

Super chic

Get your own stylish tutu skirt and dazzle them all. A timeless classic, this is sure to garner attention anywhere and perfect for all occasions. The swishy, multilayered fabric makes one want to twirl and have fun. It is a versatile piece to have. This skirt might just be your child's new best friend. Additionally, it comes with a headband featuring a big bright flower and a pearl right in the centre of it. That's fetching. If high style is what you swear by, then this right here is a great buy for your child.