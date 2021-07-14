Ideal for daily use

From a reputed oral care brand, this toothpaste is backed by decades of research. It uses a combination of 'NovaMin' and fluoride to relieve pain caused by sensitive teeth. NovaMin enhances the teeth's resistance to sensitivity by forming a protective layer over microscopic holes in your tooth's enamel, thereby reducing pain and sensitivity. Additionally, the fluoride in the paste helps prevent cavities and gives you stronger teeth when used regularly. With all the ingredients needed to keep your teeth healthy and pain-free, it's no wonder that dentists around the world recommend it. For freedom from tooth sensitivity and for stronger teeth, this toothpaste has our vote.

Rapid and long-lasting pain relief

Powered by proprietary technology that gives you lasting pain alleviation, this toothpaste delivers noticeable results fast. While reducing tooth sensitivity right from the first use, it leaves you with a pleasing taste and fresh breath that lingers for hours. The active ingredients used in this unique formulation don't just numb the pain but actively rebuild caries that cause tooth sensitivity. If you lead a vegan lifestyle, you'll appreciate that this toothpaste is 100% free from any animal products. What's more, it is also free from sugars and suitable for those with gluten allergies. If you're looking for toothpaste to help you manage sensitive teeth, choose this one.

For fresh breath and healthy teeth

Featuring a refreshing mint flavor, this toothpaste is great for those who seek a quick and almost everlasting solution to tooth sensitivity. This foaming paste works in contact with your saliva to release minerals that block tiny holes in your teeth's enamel. Bioactive glass in this formulation actively shields your teeth by creating a protective layer over them. A feature we love is that it is free from parabens, fluoride, and harmful Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS). For best results, the manufacturer recommends brushing twice a day with a soft toothbrush. If you don't want tooth sensitivity to hold you back from your favorite food and drink, we recommend buying this toothpaste.

Best all-around tooth protection

This toothpaste uses the unique characteristics of mint and Eugenol, commonly known as clove oil. Known as a potent analgesic, clove oil prevents gum inflammation and stimulates blood circulation. Its antiseptic properties also make keeping your mouth germ-free effortless. In addition, this toothpaste adds minerals to your teeth, making them stronger and less vulnerable to the effects of acidic food and drinks. Long-term benefits of using this toothpaste include reduced tooth sensitivity, improved breath, prevention of tooth disorders like gingivitis, and protection from disease-causing plaque. We highly recommend this toothpaste for its soothing effect and excellent cleaning action.