Best toothpaste for all-round oral protection

Smile wide and bright

This toothpaste is made from pure extract of rare Miswak herb and it leaves an amazing mouthfeel that lasts the whole day. The paste contains essential oils and it helps in the stimulation of the flow of saliva which works as an antiseptic. One of the biggest reasons to opt for this toothpaste is that this one is completely fluoride-free and this makes it safe for the entire family. If you need a toothpaste with herbal ingredients, this is a good choice.

Best oral hygiene

This toothpaste helps add natural calcium from saliva through fluoride action and this strengthens the teeth from within. This anticavity toothpaste also provides cleaner teeth and you will have fresher breath all day with regular use. This product provides 4X strengthening power by providing protection from mineral loss against acid attack. Colgate has always been synonymous with great toothpaste and this one is no different and hence, it one of the top picks for you and your family.

Toothcare at its best

This toothpaste prevents cavities if you use it regularly. It stands out in the way that it contains patented NovaMin technology, which seeks out and forms a tooth-like layer over vulnerable areas of the tooth. It also offers cavity protection if used regularly. It not only strengthens your enamel, but also helps in whitening the teeth very gently. To protect sensitive teeth this is the perfect toothpaste for you.

Good breath ensured

This one is perfect for strong, white teeth. It gives your mouth the perfect germ check. This germ check formula helps fight cavity-causing germs even 12 hours after brushing. Not only this, if you use this toothpaste it will reduce stains. A sure-shot formula to give you plaque-free and germ-free teeth. Along with the teeth, this toothpaste is also perfect to prevent the gums from damage. For taking care of your gums use this product for the best results.