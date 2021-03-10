Best tool kits for DIY home projects

For every type of job

Want to avoid a carpenter bill every time you have a small odd-job around your home? This tool kit will help save you money and make you a real-life handyman around the house. With an impact drill, claw hammer, pliers and knife, spirit level, wrench, drill bits for wood, steel and concrete, screws, wall plugs, screw driving bits, and nut bits, you will be well on your way to tackling any little handyman problem that falls in your lap. The drill features a drilling diameter of 10mm, electronic speed control and an impact switch for various materials, along with three types of reverse drill bits. Make little home improvement jobs disappear with this tool kit.

A handyman’s showpiece

This tool kit comes in two individual kits. That's right, a lot of tools for the man or woman with a passion for home improvement projects. The kit contains a 13mm, 600-watt drill with three wood drill bits, two masonry drill bits and three metal drill bits. The 600w drill has two modes for drill and hammer applications. The hammer drill mode is useful for brickwork, when selected, the hammer mechanism inside the drill engages, which delivers concussive blows behind the drill bit to assist in drilling into brick and masonry. A 1-year warranty backs up the build quality, giving us no hesitation in recommending this tool kit to the everyday handyman.

For hobbies and more

Even though this drill looks a little compact to perform heavy-duty jobs, don't let its looks fool you. With a 12V lithium-ion battery, this drill kit can take care of most small household jobs and is a favorite of carpentry hobbyists. This compact drill, ships with 38 accessories and is compact enough to work well in tight areas, which is its most valuable feature. The drill's lightweight makes it easy to hold in one hand and is very comfortable if you have to use the drill above your head to work. The chuck capacity or maximum size of drill bit the drill can hold is 10mm, which is the ideal size for most domestic tasks. Buy this tool kit for smaller jobs that require less power and torque.

No compromise on the power

This drill kit is the most powerful model in this lineup. With 650w of power behind this drill, any job, be it drilling wood or concrete, will be a breeze. The drilling diameter is 13mm for concrete and masonry, 10mm for steel and 24mm for wood. The kit also includes a hammer for pounding in or extracting nails from almost any material and a flexible shaft that gives you access to those hard-to-reach angles for screws. The ergonomic grip of the drill handle is a welcome design feature, making it comfortable to use the drill for long periods of time. Great for big tasks and heavy drilling works, this one is for the professionals.