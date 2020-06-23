Best toning tubes for a great physique

Get a beach body with this toning tube

Practice with five different resistance levels with colour coded ropes. You can stretch your calf and leg muscles, while exercising the arms, shoulders, back and biceps. The tubes are made from high quality rubber and foam. The double layer protection given on the end sleeves reduces the chances of wear and tear and ensures a long shelf life. Boost your stamina like never before by adjusting the resistance bands, starting from 13 kg to 4.5 kg.The product comes with a door anchor to fit into any door of any given size or structure. Buy this for great convenient workouts!

Tone your body the new way

If you are looking for equipment that can provide you with full body workout, this toning tube is the one for you. Tone your muscles, improve flexibility, and strengthen your body with this durable toning tube. The resistance ropes are made from premium quality natural latex to give you the required stretch. The handles have been cushioned with foam so that they are comfortable to use and you do not get scratches or marks. The product comes with a detailed workout guide for free!

A great gift item for your loved ones

If you are looking for durability, then this heavy duty resistance toning tube is the perfect choice. The rope is made out of high quality material to ensure that it remains flexible and strong for a long time. Its longevity is paired with great versatility. The 30 pounds rope can be used with any door as it comes with a door anchor. You can use it at home, or while travelling. With this toning tube, you do not have an excuse to not exercise anymore. You can even give this resistance rope to a loved one as a gift too.

Any place can be your workout place!

Ideal for both men and women, this toning tube is the perfect ensemble of flexibility and power. The strong rope will support and tone your muscles, letting you get as flexible with the stretches as you want. This tube is suitable for almost all types of workout, that is how versatile this is. The portable material can help you gather better fitness, do any type of exercise and even get the benefits of physiotherapy. Even without going to the gym, you can start working out at any spot with this eco friendly rubber and foam tube.