Best tick shampoos for dogs

For a tick and flea-free pet

Using pet-friendly ingredients like rosemary mint extracts, this shampoo's formula is gentle on your dog's skin while defending it from ticks and fleas. Formulated to generate a thick lather, it leaves your dog with a soft, lustrous coat. As you only require a small amount of shampoo each time, this bottle will last you for several washes. If your pet has sensitive skin, you'll appreciate that this shampoo is made from hypoallergenic ingredients that contain no alcohol and parabens.

If you're looking for a tick repellant shampoo that's suitable for dogs with allergies, pick this one.

For a pleasantly fragrant, shiny coat

Made from 100% natural ingredients, this shampoo is suitable for all types of dogs. Enriched with Neem and Lemongrass's natural disinfecting properties, this shampoo provides a highly effective barricade against parasites. Using potent organic ingredients, it works by interrupting the lifecycle of ticks and fleas. While soothing and easy on your pet's skin, this shampoo also gives your canine pal a pleasing fragrance. Formulated to keep your dog's coat glossy and moisturised, you can use this shampoo throughout the year to relieve your pet from dry and itchy skin.

To give your dog's skin and fur the care it deserves, we highly recommend this fantastic shampoo.

Best ayurvedic shampoo for pets

Formulated specifically for dogs, this ayurvedic shampoo prevents infestations of lice, fleas and ticks. This shampoo contains extracts of herbs that have proven insecticidal benefits and is pH-balanced to suit the requirements of animal skin. Apart from helping you in the management of external parasites, it also helps control body odour and leaves your dog smelling fresh. For best results, lather in the shampoo and leave it on the dog for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off. Safe and effective, it's easy to see why so many dog-lovers recommend this shampoo. For a completely natural way to keep your dog's skin healthy and tick free, buy this shampoo.

Ideal for a quick, waterless bath

From a cruelty-free pet grooming brand, this shampoo is a mess-free solution to a tick-free dog. Packed with the goodness of essential oils of citronella, lemon grass and natural actives, this dry shampoo is ideal for when you're short on time or don't have access to water. For a speedy hassle-free bath, you only have to spray your pet using the handy spray bottle and use a comb to remove the immobilised parasites. Mild and safe enough to be used daily, it gently moisturises and conditions your dog's fur while keeping repelling ticks.

For an anti-tick shampoo that is efficient and super easy to use, this one has our vote.