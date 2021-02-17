Amazon-fp

Best thin laptops for regular use

Long battery life

The HP 15 Thin and Light 15.6-Inch FHD laptop is available in a 1TB HDD and a 512 SSD as well. It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz with an Intel Turbo Boost Technology, an 8 MB L3 cache and 4 cores. It has Windows 10 Home pre-installed as well as Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. It has anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 250 nits as well as 45% NTSC. It has an 8 GB RAM expandable up to 16 GB and has a battery life of up to 7 hours.

Stylish design

The ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) Intel Core i5-1035G1 10th Gen 14-Inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop is available in two colours – transparent silver and slate grey. There are three styles - X415JA. X409JA and X409JB. It has an 8GB DDR4 3200MHz Dual Channel RAM which is upgradeable up to 12GB using 1x SO DIMM Slot with 1 TB HDD storage. It has a 14-Inch LED Backlit. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home and has a 2-cell lithium-ion battery which provides up to 6 hours of battery life.

Good for travellers

The Acer Swift 3 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Hexa-core processor with a max turbo up to 4.0Ghz. This 14-Inch Display ultra-thin and light Laptop has an 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and is packed with Windows 10 Home 64-bit. You get to choose the Alexa enabled as well as the non-Alexa enabled version. It has AMD Radeon Graphics. This laptop has a 12-hour long battery life as well as one-year International Travellers Warranty (ITW). It also has a high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD.

Anti-glare display

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen Intel Core i3 14-Inch FHD thin and light laptop is pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019. It has an 8GB RAM DDR4-2666 (4GB+4GB) and has a 256GB SSD, upgradeable up to 12GB. Its 14-Inch display is full HD which is also anti-glare. This laptop also has rapid charging where it reaches 80% in 1 hour. It also has an in-built camera of 0.3MP with a privacy shutter, fixed focus as well as a dual array microphone.

