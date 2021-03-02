Best teen fiction books under 200

For Crime fiction fans

An exceptionally talented storyteller, Sir Arthur Ignatius Conan Doyle was the mastermind behind creating the most noted fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. This book and its entire series are considered a milestone in the field of crime fiction. Sherlock Holmes has been listed with Guinness World Records as the 'most portrayed movie character; in history. Through these tales, you learn about Holmes' just approach in a world which is unfair. Available in kindle, paperback, and hardcover versions, this book is perfect for anyone who loves to tickle their curiosity and likes a classic crime thriller.

For those who love the mountains and hills

Roads to Mussoorie is memorabilia written by one of the most popular English literature writers - Ruskin Bond. This book narrates the evocation of a writer's surroundings and the role they have played in his work and life. During his travel from and around Mussoorie, Ruskin Bond describes his many journeys of this not so sleepy hill town. This collection details Bond's incredible sense of humor and eye for detail, as well as his enduring affection and nostalgia towards his home. His lighthearted humor makes for an amazing weekend getaway read with a cup of coffee with a backdrop of hills.

A sci-fi journey well-told

Now a popular movie, everything that could be said about this book has already been said. Written by Jules Gabriel Verne, this book is one of the best classic science fiction books ever written. A fairly complex read, this book has been spoken about for over 120 years that enjoys wonderful innocence about it. The gentle love affair between Axel and his betrothed, the stoic strength and determination of the guide, and the wonderment exhibited when they make their underground discoveries is very well captured in the writings of Verne. Packed with drama, excitement, and romance, this book is immortal written way ahead of its time.

For love, heartbreaking drama, and everything in between

Hear the story of This is a story of Sixteen-year-old Miles Halter. A boy who is so bored, lonely, and unchallenged that he decides to leave his family home in Florida for the Culver Creek boarding school in Alabama. This gorgeous tale is the mastery of John Green who brings alive the story of miles with sweet, self-deprecating humor portrayed by relatable characters that will stay with you for life. The audiobook, read by Jeff Woodman captures the angst of teen life, and the listener experiences the full range of emotions when a young life ends unexpectedly. A great choice if you enjoy a well-written teen drama.