Best sweaters for cats and small dogs

Acrylic Material

The PetVogue Classic Cosy Dog Sweater comes in an XXS size and is available in the colours red and blue. It has a pull on type closure system and is made of acrylic. It has a stretchable and soft material, making it comfortable for your little pooch, even if he has to wear it for long hours. It doesn’t cause any difficulty in movement as well! It also has rear leg straps to ensure that the sweater stays in place!

Winter turtleneck

The Sunward Pet Dog Cat Winter Warm Turtleneck Sweater Coat is available in blue as well. It is available in four sizes – M, L, XL and 2XL. It can easily be worn during both harsh winters and comfy autumns too. This turtleneck is both stretchable and durable, making it comfortable to wear, irrespective of whether you’ve got a cat or a dog. Not just that, the coat looks extremely smart and gives a warm and fuzzy feeling, ensuring that your little pet stays cosy as long as he/she wears it!

Hoodie pullover

The Pet Knit Clothes Dog Hoodie Sweater Pullover is available in five sizes, right from S to XXL. It is available in both blue and red. This knitted sweater cum pullover is extremely comfortable to wear as it is made up of breathable fabric. It is extremely easy to wear and take off, thanks to its button closure system. It is easy to wash and ensures that your pet remains warm at all times. Its bright colours along with its lovely hooded design will make your pet cat or dog look extremely cute whenever they wear it.

Leopard print

Mihachi Winter Leopard Warm Cat Sweater Fashion Knit Vest which is suitable for cats can also be worn by little dogs or puppies, as it has an 11 inch chest size. It has a knitted design along with a high collar. It is made up of extremely soft fabric which is both comfortable and has elasticity in it which won’t be uncomfortable for your pet, even if it is made to wear it for long hours at a stretch. It is easy to clean, needing to be washed by hand, that’s all.