Best suits for babies and newborns

Beautiful pink colour

You can share your love and express your good wishes with this beautiful baby gift set in pink. This set includes one crewneck bodysuit with crotch snaps closure, a T-shirt, pants, a bib, a pair of booties and one matching cap, 4 washcloths, shorts, mittens and towel. All items are 100% soft and made of comfort cotton. It is available both in boys, girls and unisex colours to best meet your needs. It is ideal clothing essential for a baby's everyday wear. This perfect take-me-home set fits newborn up to 16.5 lbs. It is a perfect baby shower gift as it comes in gift style packaging. Anyone who wants to buy comfortable babywear should go for this set.

It’s cozy and warm

This is a handmade mini-dress for babies which comes with a cap and small feet-covers. There is a cute bow on the hat of this pink and white dress. It is ideal for your girl child and is available in a range of 0 to 24 months of age. The set is made of acrylic wool and provides an adequate amount of coziness and warmth to your child. It should ideally be worn over an inner so that the kid feels more comfortable. This is a quality product at a value for money price. If you are looking for a personal and hand-made touch, this is the ideal choice for you.

An everyday wear

This clothing set is made of hosiery cotton and is multi-coloured as well. This product is of regular fit and can be worn on casual occasions. It includes a baby set which has 6 full sleeves baby jhabla, 6 caps, 6 nappies, 6 pairs of mittens and 6 pairs of booties. This combo pack is skin friendly and soft and it will take your baby to a comfort zone. These are just perfect to be worn all day long. These colors will suit your little pie. The prints are of good quality and won’t fade away even after several washes. This combo set is the best choice for your baby boy or baby girl as it looks adorable. So opt for this set if you want a product which is an all-rounder.

Available in lovely colours

This 5-piece bodysuit is the perfect addition to your child’s wardrobe. It is suitable for kids aged less than 9 months. The product is available in three pretty colours: blue, pink and sea green. It is adorned with cheerful cartoon graphics. It scores well as far as innovation, value and quality are concerned. The bodysuit is also stretchy and lightweight. Additionally there are no labels at the back, so that the baby does not get irritated with it. Perfect buy if you are in the search for a suit in a beautiful colour with cartoon prints.