Best suit fabric for men

FP Studio November 25, 2020 16:28:21 IST
Suitable for all seasons

A dark grey coloured polyester fabric that is very durable and abrasion resistant. It is hydrophobic in nature and easily wicks away perspiration keeping you feel fresh. The fabric is a soft touch finish to it making it feel like a very high-end fabric and is suitable for all Indian seasons may it be summer, winter, spring or autumn. Vimal Men Poly-Viscose Unstitched Fabric comes is a suit length and is very versatile allowing the buyer to stitch, business, formal, casual or party wear out of it.

A safari suit fabric

A synthetic material made from a blend of polyester and viscose fabric in beige colour that has high breathability which allows a good air flow to keep you cool in hot weather and soft smooth and light on your skin. This fabric has a hard wear resistant to easy wear and tear and thus is excellent for stitching safari suits. MAFATLAL Men's Synthetic Unstitched Safari Suit Fabric is 2.80 meters long.

Complete comfort

A fabric made of poly cotton that makes it wrinkle resistant, strong and durable along with excellent breathability that provides complete comfort and less shrinkage than pure cotton. It has a soli pattern in summer colour and is in regular fit type. The fabric is 40cms in length, 19cms in width and 4cms in height. If you are looking for a fabric to stitch a safari suit in cotton, Siyaram's Men's Poly Cotton Unstitched 2.8 m Safari Suit Fabric is the one for you.

Perfect for two piece suit

A brown coloured synthetic material suit fabric that is 3 meters long. This product is a cut piece having length sufficient enough for a suit of two pieces to be stitched. It comes in a solid pattern and has a lustrous shine to it. Raymond Men's Unstitched 3 m Suit Fabric is perfect for trousers and jacket to be stitched out of it which you can pair with a white or a powder pink shirt.

