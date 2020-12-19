Best study tables for young children

Princess study table

The FURNITURE FIRST Princess Study Table with Chair with adjustable height and tiltable desktop aids in comfort and for maintaining posture. It is ideal for children as young as 3 years old upto the age of 15 years. The height adjustment feature is ideal especially if you’re looking for an option when one study table set might last for years. The desk has a storage as well as hanging hook where you can not just store your essentials as well as your school bag. The table is extremely sturdy and durable as well.

Foldable study table

The Vinsh Enterprise Foldable Bed Study Table is Portable and multifunctional. You can use this table as a study table, for keeping your laptop or even as a food tray! It has a scientific design and a curved desktop design, along with a cup holder and a protective layer around the desktop so that it doesn’t get damaged and so that you feel comfortable when using it on the bed.The desktop is made of MDF and solid wood, which is environment friendly. The surface is smooth and non-toxic too.

Multitasker

The Storite Multipurpose Foldable Laptop Table can be used as a study table, as a writing desk and Tv dinner tray too. The size dimensions of this table are – 61 x 40.5 x 24 cm. It also acts as a boon to accommodate all your multi-tasking needs. This table can be folded in a semi-fold position and thus can easily be stored next to a sofa or closet. If you have less space or are unable to find adequate space to store the table in an open posture, you can keep it away where needed.

Portable

The ENJOY Foldable Bed Study Table is portable and multifunctional. It is quite large and other than sandy brown, you have four other interesting colour variants to choose from. The table comes pre-assembled so there is no hassle of assembling it again. You can easily use this study table on the bed or sofa and get all your work done. It has a non-slip bottom, which prevents the table from slipping and keeps it stable, allowing you to work comfortably, without feeling clumsy. Its foldout design allows you to save space when storing it away!