Best strollers for tiny tots

Versatile stroller

The Graco Ready 2 Grow Metropolis Classic Connect Stroller is one of the most versatile strollers out there. This stroller has the capacity to seat two kids. With 12 riding options, you can literally watch your children go from infants to toddlers in this stroller. It has a reclining front seat for baby's comfort and the convertible three or five point harness grows with your child. The toddler bench seat and standing platform holds a child up to 50 lbs which ensures that your toddler will be comfortable in this. Your child will love getting around in this stroller. The stroller is great for parents with two kids.

Lightweight

The LuvLap Joy Stroller/Pram is compact and easy to fold which makes it the perfect travelling companion for a young family. The stroller is perfect for children until the age of three and can handle a weight of 15 kg easily. The stroller’s wheels are strong and they can accompany your baby on both city and country roads, reducing your worries. The 5 point safety harness secures your child safely in the stroller, and you can fold the stroller with one hand. The reversible handlebar allows the baby to face parents while strolling. What more could you ask from a stroller.

For the Older Toddler

With the Chicco Cortina CX Stroller, you can rest assured that your baby is in good hands. The stroller comes with a cradle effecr seat that delivers the same comfort as a cradle to your baby. There are eight support positions on the backrest recliner that allow your baby to comfortably stay in the stroller while they are exploring the outside world or is just relaxing in their own dream world. The stroller is ideal for babies between the ages of 0-4 years and can handle a weight of up to 22 kg. The suspension on the wheels is excellent and the rear wheel brakes and front-wheel swivel locks deliver control and balance to the stroller. It’s great for older toddlers who are unwilling to let go of their strollers.

Designer stroller

The R for Rabbit Chocolate Ride - The Designer Baby Stroller and Pram, touts itself as a designer stroller but make no mistake: This stroller is designed for Indian roads. Every minor point is considered in the stroller and it has undergone tough certifications to meet European standards. The suspension on the wheels will give your baby comfort even on the rough roads in India. The 6.5 inch front wheels swivel and lock for long strolling. The reversible handle makes it easy for you to see your baby while strolling. Perfect for parents who walk their babies on Indian roads.