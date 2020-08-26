Best strollers for babies

Put your worries away

This stroller is suitable for babies up to 3 years and can carry a weight of 15 kgs. The five-point safety harness is designed to hold your baby securely around the shoulders and the waist. The front wheels can swivel 360 degrees for easy manoeuvrability. The swivel feature can be locked for stability on uneven surfaces. You can easily operate the rear wheel brakes by your foot and ensure that your stroller does not move when you don't want it to. A soft cushioned seat provides maximum comfort to your baby. As parents, safety will weigh on your mind, well, this stroller takes care of all those concerns. It’s a super safe asset.

Multi-coloured wonder

With its easy to fold frame and carry strap, you can be on-the-go or stow this stroller with ease. Its vibrant colour scheme, mirroring a rainbow range, is very attractive and will certainly keep the baby enthralled. The large, adjustable canopy will block harmful rays and protect your baby. This one is meant for kids from 0-2 years of age. It also features a mosquito net. The extra-large storage basket is ideal for holding oversized diaper bags and purses, and the rear storage pocket is perfect for keys and cell phones. All in all, a super stroller at a terrific price point.

5-point safety harness

This stroller has the best suspension with 6.5 inch wheels designed to give the smoothest ride to your baby. It has a five-point safety harness to hold your baby in the most safe position while strolling. There is a simple mechanism to make the seat recline to three different angles. It is ideal for babies up to three years. This stroller is sturdy and worth the investment for buyers who want a durable product.

Super features

This stroller comes with fantastic features that make it one of a kind. It comes with a cradle effect seat, delivering the same comfort as a cradle. Eight positions of the backrest recliner allow your baby to comfortably stay in the stroller. Memory recline feature remembers the backrest position to reduce your efforts of adjusting it each time. The wheels are shockproof and come with suspension. The rear wheel brakes and front-wheel swivel locks deliver control and balance to the stroller. It also features a child tray with two cup holders to make for easy feeding. This is an ideal choice for buyers who are looking for a top-drawer stroller.