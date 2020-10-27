Best storybooks for children

Storytime with Grandma

Memories of grandparent spinning tales around animals and mysterious characters have kept many of us rapt till date. This book of stories takes from that idea and is simply delightful. The story begins with kids arriving at their grandparents’ house. Overjoyed, grandmother and grandfather get the house ready and then the stories follow. They narrate stories of kings and cheats, princesses and onions, monkeys and mice and scorpions and hidden treasures. This book is ideal for young children and those who are in the 5+ age grouping. Stories are accompanied by colourful illustrations and morals. Lucid and simple language of the book makes reading a pleasure.

A charming tale

At 90 pages, this book is a quick read with a charming story about a village girl and her love for her beautiful blue umbrella. The girl got the umbrella after trading her only possession, a leopard claw necklace. The book deals with the struggles of the girl to keep the umbrella safe from everyone and how she ends up giving it to someone out of a sudden realisation. It lends itself to multiple emotions, like the happiness for small things, materialistic joys, kindness and jealousy over the beautiful umbrella and ends with a lovely message, that there is more joy in giving, then owning something. A true classic, any child will enjoy this.

Covers range of emotions

This collection of stories for children is by a renowned author who specialises in this. It stars Toto, the monkey, who takes a fancy to the narrator's aunt, much to her dismay; a python besotted by his own appearance; a mischievous ghost who enjoys stirring up the house when things get dull; three young children stranded in a storm on the Haunted Hill and the author himself, who happens to make the acquaintance of a ghost at a resort late one night. A very nice book for children it also makes for an excellent gifting option.

The biggest of them all

Step into a whole new world of imaginative possibilities with this boxed set containing all seven Harry Potter novels. A beautiful blend of magic, humour, pathos, suspense and fast paced action, the set makes for an ideal gift for young readers. An iconic childhood classic, Harry Potter is an amazing story of friendship, coming of age, redemption, and good versus evil. Its brilliant storytelling and plot twists make it easier to keep the readers engaged while developing the love for stories and reading. The fantastical setting of the novels will also ignite and improve the young readers' imagination power. So, take a ride on the Hogwarts Express and pass the magic on.