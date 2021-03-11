Best STEM toys for children

Optics kit

The Butterflyfields optics physics project kid is ideal for children up to the age of 11 years. If projectors intrigue your child, then this is one kit you can definitely consider giving your little one. This DIY kit helps your kid learn and understand different concepts of convex and concave mirrors, lens, object-screen-image, diverging and converging properties, and the like. This kit is made in India and helps your child to improve their scientific knowledge vastly!

Eco-friendly

The Butterflyfields STEM construction activity toys are available in four other variants as well – 100+ toys in a box set, motor machines, slime kit and this set. You kid gets to enjoy 20 different puzzle pieces in this kit. The toys are eco-friendly, sustainable, and also made of real wood! This set helps to develop analytical and critical thinking, motor skills, overall imagination, and creativity as well as helps to improve and build curiosity building. This game also ensures that your little one stays occupied for long, trying to encode every possible move!

Sketching Machine

The Skillmatics Buildables sketching machine is available in the following variants as well – compound microscope, infinity calendar, shoe shining machine and weighing machine. This DIY game takes up to 120 minutes to set up and the playtime on it is unlimited. This game is made of sustainable materials such as real wood and does not include any adhesives as well! This game helps your child develop their overall gaming coordination and also analytical and problem-solving skills. This is a fun game and your child is sure to stay occupied for long with it!

Hydraulic launcher

The Smartivity hydraulic plane launcher is suitable for both boys and girls and this STEM toy has a total of 153 different parts! It helps build the concept of aerodynamics, hydraulic systems as well as scissor mechanisms in your child. The toy is both eco-friendly as well as sustainable, thanks to it being made of imported and premium quality pine wood. This game provides great value for money as it ensures a superior engagement of both your child’s mental skills as well as motor skills.