Best stainless steel cups for kids milk

Cup with a cap to prevent spills

This Set of two cups is excellent all through the early years. It has a similar well-designed shape with a handy no-spill cap. This allows easy carrying from one room to the next without any spill or drips. The rounded rim is made of quality material to let the child sip easily while the embossed outer layer makes it easy to grip. Made of food-grade material can easily hold 350ml of drinks and is easy to clean and maintain. Buy this if your child loves sipping away and needs a reliable child-friendly cup.

Perfect for picnics and travel

These small double-walled cups are made of high-quality stainless steel. They have a smooth mirror finish and come in a set of 6. Well designed and sturdy these are the perfect little stainless steel cups small hands! Lightweight but strong, they are so much better than plastic and virtually unbreakable too. With no sharp edges, any of these cups are safe for kids to use. When you're kid wants to graduate to the real thing, these cups are the most reliable option.

For your little princess

Designed with beautiful bright colours on the outside and premium grade stainless steel inside, this cup makes a great gift. The child-friendly design has smooth, safe edges and a splash-proof, BPA-free lid to avoid accidental spilling. The mug holds 350ml of liquid, and the slider closure makes it easy for little ones to sip away without any fear. On the outside of the cup, the silicone layer is durable and efficiently protects children's hands from hot and cold beverages. This is great when your toddler has outgrown straws but still needs a smaller opening to sip from daily.

Travel-ready cup

Made of high-grade stainless steel that is vacuum insulated, this cup's designed for travel. The conveniently placed flip top is well-designed and perfect even for a young toddler who wants to level up from a sippy cup. Its triple insulation technology keeps drinks hot for five hours, cold for 10 hours and comes with a convenient two-year limited warranty to give you peace of mind. Spill and splash-proof, if you're a family that's always on the go, this is the cup for you.