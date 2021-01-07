Best stabilizer for mobile phones

Video camera cage

NEOHOOK brings Video Camera Cage Stabilizer for Film Making Rig for All Smart Phones. This is a universal photography bracket specially designed for all phone shooting fanciers. With this gear, you can easily fix the microphone and LED video light on the shoe mount of the bracket. It can also stabilize the bracket itself on the tripod, slider or dolly at the same time. With some anti-shake effect for handheld following shot. If you love taking videos and share those memorable moments with your friends and family members. If you love shooting wonderful or even professional videos by using your smartphone, this one may help you a lot.

Gimbal stabilizer

hohem iSteady Mobile Plus 3 Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for iPhones and Android Phones. It has The exclusive tracking motionlapse, Timelapse, Motionlapse, Hyper-lapse, Tracklapse. Turn everyday situations into incredible moments with time-lapse. Featured with beauty retouching, enlarge your charm in the video. Slow down the happy hour, make the time become longer. No matter how rough the road you are walking, no matter how fast of your speed, just keep you video stable and record every moment without missing. Unlock your creativity with 4 different shooting modes: Pan follow, Pan& Tilt follow, All locked and All follow which can meet the most of the shooting scenes.

Ultra compact

DJI OM 4 has brought Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer with Grip Tripod. Life’s extraordinary moments deserve to be captured with smooth video. DJI OM 4 is a foldable stabilizer designed to complement your smartphone, allowing you to start recording right away. Magnetic, ultra-compact, and bursting with easy-to-use features, OM 4 is the ultimate solution for sharing your world. ActiveTrack 3.0 makes following subjects a walk in the park. This version recognizes adults, children, and pets with higher accuracy, and you can even fine-tune your image composition with the joystick. Unsure about how to film or edit? Try out Story mode’s one-tap creative templates to stay in the moment while capturing fascinating footage.

Durable

DIGITEK has this 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones & Gopro. The Digitek DSG 005 is made of high-strength composite material cuts the weight to just 423g, perfect for all-day use. Now you can take your story anywhere. This product comes with shock-proof hard carry case which makes it even more convenient to carry it. This handheld Smartphone Gimbal comes with face tracking & can also follow an object of your choosing. After locking the characters on the screen, it follows the movements of the captured people. Turn everyday situations into incredible moments with Panoramic shots, Time-lapse, shoot blooming flowers and rolling clouds, recording all their movements in a stable shot.