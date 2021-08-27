Multiplayer game

Introducing EA SPORTS Football Club - the heartbeat of FIFA 11 - a live service connecting players to the real-world game with fresh, new content all the time, enabling them to support their favourite club and connect and compete with their friends, rivals and millions of other players around the world.CPU players have been infused with Pro Player Intelligence, a self-awareness that enables them to behave and make decisions based on their own skills and tendencies, and gives them the aptitude to understand the strengths and weaknesses of teammates in every situation.Enjoy new ways to take on opponents, more time on the ball to make decisions and complete control of the pace of the game. Utilize close dribble touches in tight spaces, on the wings and even while fending off an opponent.

Gully cricket

Grab a bat and ball, head out to all new 9 international locations and get ready to take on the best street cricket teams from around the world in the Street Cricket Champions 2 (PSP). Customize matches and tournaments according to your playing style by mastering the different batting and bowling styles. Add multiple objects that obstruct your game while playing on streets and add bonuses to your runs. Select your squad from top ten international teams and get on the journey to conquer the world of street cricket and get ready to be called The Street Cricket Champion.

High speed racing

Need for Speed, the nitrous boosting racing game everybody knows and loves is now available on the Sony PSP. Race into an action-packed story of pursuit and betrayal. Take on jobs and compete in races to prove yourself as you infiltrate and take down an international crime syndicate. Choose to be a cop or a criminal as you have oodles of fun in this chase game.

Disney comes to race

Start your engines and gear up for an all-new action-packed adventure in Cars 2 inspired by Disney-Pixar's film, Cars 2. Master your driving skills for the ultimate world-class, competitive racing experience. Dive in and play with over 20 customizable characters including the beloved Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, along with Cruz Ramirez and the next generation of racers. Cruise through over 20 tracks set in iconic locations from the film such as Radiator Springs and Florida International Speedway.Playe\ can race alone or enjoy competitive high-speed multiplayer contests for up to 4 PSP system owners via Ad Hoc Mode.