Best spill-proof mattress protectors

Cool sleeping surface

This waterproof mattress protector guards your mattress from any unhappy accidents while having a meal or any liquid spill over by kids. The mattress is free from PVC, vinyl and phthalates. The terry cotton layer on the top gives a soft touch and keeps the sleeping surface cool by absorbing all natural moisture and doesn’t let it slip to the mattress. Available in two other colour options, grey and maroon, the protector has a cotton lycra casing with elastic strap that makes it easy to hold the protector against the mattress. If you want a value for money protector for your mattress, here is a good option.

TPU back coating

The top surface of this mattress protector is made of premium cotton terry with TPU back coating. TPU film makes the protector waterproof and at the same time breathable. The king size protector will not change the feel of your mattress and provide a comfortable experience as cotton naturally absorbs moisture. It is free from PVC, vinyl, fire radiant and other toxic chemicals to guarantee a healthy sleep for your family and you. The protector is 100 percent waterproof with airflow technology that allows air to circulate. Looking for a long-lasting cover to extend the life of your mattress, then go for this.

Guards against bacteria

Give your room and mattress a makeover with this white mattress protector bed cover. The cover is made from cotton and is suitable for king size beds. The bed cover comes with fitted sheet style to keep the protector tightly in place and easily removable for laundering. The cotton terry top adds a softer touch to the mattress. It provides protection against dust mites, allergy triggers and bed bugs. The cover is 100 percent waterproof, guards against bacteria and is breathable for a fresher feel. Pair this bed cover with matching pillows to add a fresh touch to your room. Buyers who need a complete waterproof mattress protector will find this deal too good to resist.

Easy Maintenance

The elastic spandex gives a snug fit around your mattress. The 100 percent cotton terry top absorbs liquids and allows the bedsheet to spread evenly without lumps. The protector available in four other colours, grey, beige, blue and maroon, is an easy maintenance. The waterproof bottom layer made of polyurethane provides protection against spills and stains. Comes with a 100 percent air flow technology that allows air to circulate through the protector. This should be your pick if you are looking for a product that fits the mattress without any bumps.