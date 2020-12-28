Best South Indian coffee tumbler set for home use

Set of 4

The eKitchen stainless steel dabara South Indian filter coffee set is available in a set of 4 cups and saucers or dabara. Its stainless steel is said to be of superior quality, which is why it is believed to be strong and sturdy. It has a capacity of 160 ml. These cups and dabara are both dishwasher safe and food safe. It has an extra heavy gauge along with a silver touch. Its elegant design and sturdy built ensures it lasts long. Also, it is easy to use as well as maintain.

Unique Design

The Embassy Aroma coffee glass/tumbler comes in a set of 2, along with 5 dabaras as well. It has a lazer coffee bean design on its body, which won’t ever wear off and is made of superior quality stainless steel. Both glass and dabara measure 150 ml. It is extremely easy to clean and maintain. Also, thanks to its unique design, it looks quite stylish and unique, which is why irrespective of whether you’re drinking in it or giving to guests, the experience will be quite authentic.

Traditional look

The Rolimoli Special South Indian Coffee tumbler can brought either in a set of 4, set of 1, set of 2 or set of 3. These traditional Kumbakonam brass Dabaras measure around 200 ml whereas the brass tumblers measure around 150 ml. It has a traditional design which is used for serving tea and coffee and can be used everyday. These cups are often used in various functions such as weddings and religious ceremonies too. In case the shine wears out, just give it a rub with a little tamarind and it will be good as new.

Long Lasting

The Coolboss Kumbakonam brass dabara set can either be bought in a set of 2 or 4. It is made of pure brass and is traditionally used for serving both tea and coffee. However, it is mostly used to serve authentic filter caapi, providing an enriching experience like no other. Also, similar to our previous product, in case the shine happens to wear off, just give it a quick rub with some tamarind and it will be brand new. This is another very good coffee tumbler alternative you can consider!