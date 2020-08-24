Best soups for a satisfying meal

Get fit with every sip

This soup is a great mix of hot, sour and comes with the crunchiness of cabbage, carrot and leeks, It has a lip-smacking taste and perfect consistency. It is made of 100% real vegetables. This soup can be prepared in a few simple steps. Coming from a brand known for its quality soups, this one comes with carefully selected ingredients, flavours and spices. The aroma will leave you craving for more. This pack serves four people. If you want the taste of real vegetables, this soup is for you.

No Added Preservatives

This healthy and delicious soup has been carefully created by nutritionists and curated by a celebrity chef. It claims to have up to 4X protein as compared to regular powdered soups on a per serve basis. It will give you the filling feeling for a long time. This Italian mix veg soap is packed with multigrain crunchies. What works for this is that there are no added preservatives and artificial colours used. Also, it is free from animal extracts and this is the perfect for you if you are looking at a vegetarian option.

Tangy and tasty

This product comes in single sachets and preserves the flavour of the soup which makes it convenient. All you have to do is to add 1 sachet in 150 ml hot water and sip the glorious flavour and taste. Its tangy and tasty tomato flavour is not only healthy but refreshing too. The easy-to-prepare soup packet has 15 sachets. It is an instant soup and you can taste it anytime, anywhere, be it at home, work or while travelling. If you want to relax, refresh and rejuvenate then all you need is this soup. A great choice for those who love tomato flavour.

Loaded with nutrients

This soup is perfect for your everyday goodness and is packed with the benefits of quinoa, oats and chia seeds. It is rich in fiber, protein and Omega 3. All these make for a healthy and flavour-packed soupy meal. It does not have any MSG, palm fat or added corn starch. This delicious soup is crafted to provide a wholesome protein rich, gluten free, low calorie meal. The pack contains four soups of different flavours: spinach moringa, tomato beetroot, pumpkin carrot and garden veggies. This is the right choice if a healthy soup is what you are looking for.