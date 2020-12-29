Best solid state drives for your machines

Very reliable

The A-DATA Swordfish PCIe Gen3x4 250GB Solid State Drive is also available in 1TB, 2TB and 500GB variants. It features a higher effiecieny as well increased reliability in comparison to 2D NAND SSDs. It not only features a huge storage but also data protection and speedy transfers. This SSD is a Compact M.2 2280 form factor, making it ideal for video editing as well as programming. Using the PCIe Gen3x4 interface you get max read/write speed of upto 1800/1200MB per second. It has 256 Bit encryption and supports next generation platforms like AMD and Intel.

Shock Resistant

The Samsung T5 500GB upto 540MB/s comes in an array of colours – black, rose gold, red and blue. There are 1TB and 2TB storage variants available as well. It is 4.9x faster in comparison to an external HDD. It is backwards compatible and is also quite durable, thanks to its shock resistant internal frame which lets the T5 withstand falls right from up to 2m. It has optional password protection and AES 256 bit hardware encryption. It is compatible with Windows 7, Mac OS x 10.9, Android 4.4 or higher.

Quick boot

The Western Digital WD Green 240GB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD is also available in an M.2 variant. The different sizes available other than 240GB are – 1TB, 2TB, 120GB and 480GB. The SLC caching helps to boost write performance to perform everyday tasks quickly. Using sequential read speeds upto 545MB/s helps to quickly boot your system as well as launch apps and files. It has ultra low power-draw and is both shock resistant and WD F.I.T LabTM certified. It comes with a 3 year limited warranty.

Faster speeds

The Seagate Barracuda Q1 SSD has a next-gen 3D QLC NAND. This leverages A SATA SSD which provides upto 30x faster speeds in comparison to regular hard drives. You can easily upgrade using a 2.5x7mm form factor and SATA connection which allows for universal swap out of SATA drives. Using this SSD you get to harness high sequential read and write speeds (up to 550/500) to allow for better responsive downloads, installs and multitasking. You also get to enjoy a 3 year warranty with this SSD!