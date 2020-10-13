Best soft toys for kids and adults

Cuddly companion

Bring this adorable white rabbit with pink ears home and your little one is sure to jump with joy. This cute looking bunny holding carrot will provide comfort and warmth. It comes with a non-toxic and soft fabric ideal for cuddling. The rabbit with stuffed carrot looks adorable and is sure to develop an instant liking. It is made of finest of materials with cuddly filling. If you are looking for an affordable soft toy, this this is for you.

A lightweight teddy

This cuddly teddy comes with a soft cuddly filling and is very lightweight. It is made of non-toxic polyester and good quality fur fabric. Polyester-staple fibre and conjugate filling is used. Use it to decorate your kids room or even in the drawing room, it is sure to bring some smiles. It comes with a cute brown and white check bow to enhance its look. It makes for a beautiful gift for your loved ones to celebrate any occasion or for birthday. For a durable and long lasting soft toy, this is a good option.

For those special occasions

This sitting dog is made from soft fabric adhering to the best of practices. It makes for an excellent gifting option for anniversary, birthday or any special occasion. The light brown sitting dog has brown ears and tail to make it look more adorable. It is available in two other colour combinations. The blue sitting dog has a combination of dark blue ears and tail while the baby pink dog comes with black ears and tail. It is absolutely skin friendly and is washable. High-quality material is used to manufacture this one which makes is absolutely soft. If you want to make someone feel special, then go for this gift.

Animal love

This is a super special frizzly black and white bear. It has very adorable facial expression and cute posture. It is made with the softest of cloth and is filled with non-toxic premium polyester fibre. It is ultra-soft and come with a velvet feeling. It is perfect to cuddle and retains its original shape soon. This is ideal for those parents who seek a velvety soft toy for their kid.