Best sofa covers for your living room

Easy to clean

This cover is designed in a manner to provide comfortable sitting experience. It will also protect your sofa from scratches, dust, pet hair, damage, dirt. Overall it slows down the sofa’s aging process. It is perfect for living rooms, hotels, offices, bedrooms among others. It is also very easy and convenient to clean. This one is meant for a five-seater sofa set and contains five pieces. There are lovely colours such as pink and brown and designs of peacocks and flowers. If you love vibrant colours, this cover which comes with the latest design is perfect for you.

Enhance your style

You can enhance the beauty of your home décor with this high-quality product. This sofa cover will go flawlessly with your furniture and enhance the style of your home. It is made from cotton and can be used on both the sides and hence you can get two products for one price. This one is meant for a five-seater sofa set. The pack contains 1 long back cover for 3 seater sofa, 1 long seat cover for 3 seater sofa, 2 back covers, 2 seat cover for single seat sofa cover. Looking for a reversible sofa cover? Think seriously about this one.

Time to redecorate

This set can be used to redecorate and add a lot more colour to your living room. The sofa cover in a turquoise colour is meant for a five seater sofa. What further adds to the appearance of the cover is the floral pattern that goes with the colour. A long back cover for 3 seater sofa, 1 long seat cover for 3 seater sofa, 2 back covers and 2 seat cover come with this pack. It is made of pure cotton fabric and will give the look and feel of grandeur to your living room. Buy this product if you want a sofa cover made of pure cotton.

For a bright living room

These are extremely good-looking covers and come in the best fabric. The package contains 1 long back seat cover, 1 long sitting cover, 2 individual back seat covers and 2 individual sitting seat covers. It is just perfect for your five-seater sofa set. This is a long-lasting and durable product. The sofa covers are available in a grey colour and they won’t fade away even after many washes. Go for this sofa cover if durability is what you need.