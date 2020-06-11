Best soaps to take care of your skin

Get ready for some great fragrance!

We’ve all come across different types of soaps that serve different purposes. The Enchanteur Charming Perfumed Soap is a unique yet affordable soap that is perfect for everyday use. it feels brilliantly creamy on your skin, making the bathing experience feel even more luxurious. The fragrance is subtle and not too overpowering. The fragrance is that of roses, muguet with a hint of fresh citrus. The soap also acts as a gentle cleanser that leaves you and your skin feeling fresh and fragrant. We recommend you try this soap for gentle and smooth skin.

Say hello to soft and smooth skin!

Pears soaps are a common name heard when it comes to Indian homes. The soaps can be used on a daily basis and are super effective. The Pears Soft and Fresh Bathing Bar are one of the highly recommended soaps for daily use. The soaps contain mint extract which helps in keeping your skin soft and smooth. These soaps also give your skin a fresh look, especially during the summer heat. It also contains Pure Glycerin in Pear Preserves which helps to keep your skin moist and look young at the same time. So, get your pears soft and fresh bathing bar today for you and your family today!

Goodbye germs and hello hygiene!

Dettol is one of the most trusted brands in India. While growing up if you ever got hurt, Dettol is used to clean the wound and kill the germs. It’s trusted Germ Protection Formula protects you from 100 types of illness-causing germs. The Dettol Soap comes in a pack of 4 which is ideal for daily use. It is available in different variants like Original, Skincare, Cool and Sensitive

The soap can be used by the entire family. Besides its germ-killing formula, Dettol soap can be used on all types of skin without causing any problems. Over time, Dettol soap has cemented its place as a must-have essential in every Indian household

For skin that ages slower!

The jingle might be catchy, but it does say the truth. This soap will definitely aid in making your skin healthier. Santoor works on its two primary ingredients which are turmeric and sandal. They not only provide smooth, soft and clear skin but also give a youthful glow to the skin plus it has a fresh energizing and a long-lasting fragrance.

Sandalwood also has powerful anti-aging benefits and antioxidants. Turmeric helps you reduce pigmentation on your face. Hence when it comes to using a soap that does the job and gives you a youthful glow, then Santoor needs to be your choice!