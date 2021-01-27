Best smelling body washes to keep you smelling great.

Gentle, luxurious cleansing

If your skin has been feeling dry, stretched and uncomfortable, this is the best time to try something that pampers your skin a little. Enriched with almond oil, this one of a kind shower oil leaves a subtle, delicious scent of fresh almond. We were wondering how oil would work in the shower? We're happy to report that this product transforms into a delicate foam when it comes to water and gently cleanses the body while comforting and hydrating. If you're looking to step out of your shower feeling smooth and soft, this product is for you.

Indulge and rejuvenate your skin

Ideal for men and women, this fantastic smelling shower gel is 100% soap-free. Infused with 100% natural fig oil, you can look forward to a cleaner, tighter pores. The white orchid extract helps moisturize your skin and give you more radiant-looking skin with regular use. The sheer, non-greasy formula is paraben-free and gently yet thoroughly cleanses your skin with every wash. If you're looking for a great body wash for daily use, this is it.

Soothe and relax

Made with 100% natural extracts these high-quality body wash smells great. Thanks to its key ingredients - oatmeal, shea butter, and glycerin - it cleans, soothes, and moisturizes itchy skin without ever over-drying. As you apply the body wash in the shower and scrub it into the skin, you'll notice feeling hydrated and loved, not stripped, by the lather and suds. If you love that silky smooth feeling on your skin, grab this body wash today.

Refresh and invigorate your skin

Lemon, aside from smelling citrus fresh, is a beautiful stress-busting scent that is well-tolerated by most skin types. To use all you need is a pea-sized amount on your favourite loofah which gives you a full, creamy lather that you can enjoy. The lightweight formula spreads quickly over your skin in seconds and feels delightfully indulgent. Enriched with care oil pearls that moisturize your skin, this body wash leaves you feeling scented and smelling great from neck to toes.