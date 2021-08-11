Mesh slip on

Bourge Women’s Micam-z10 running shoes are meant to deliver high performance, durability and great comfort to all the women out there. This range of shoes offers a breathable mesh upper to help keep your feet feeling comfortable and easy to wear slip-on makes it very quick to wear. The cushioned midsole provides just the right amount of cushion in each step to let you float through your run, walk and everyday life. The sole is lightweight and durable, combined with a bottom grain design to enhance the skid resistance of shoes.

Anti skid

Flavia offers a range of classy and fabulous ballet flats, fashion sandals and sports shoes at competitive prices. Flavia’s Women Running Shoes are made with soft foam insole to support the arch and comfort for the legs with a flat TPR sole, keeping in mind the Indian weather conditions for easy cleaning and durability. The easy slip-on and on-the-go shape are just about perfect for long walks in nature in solace, office or grocery shopping in the neighborhood on the pothole roads with dust and dirt. With style,colour and aesthetic value in absolute comfort, The sole of each pair of shoes is designed with micro-channel tread patterns that offer stable grip and good traction so you stay secure with every step.

Soft sole

Bourge Women’s Micam-z11 running shoes are meant to deliver high performance, durability and great comfort to all the women out there. The cushioned EVA midsole provides just the right amount of cushion in each step to let you float through your run, walk and everyday life. This range of shoes offers a breathable mesh upper to help keep your feet feeling comfortable and easy to wear slip-on makes it very quick to wear. The sole is lightweight and durable, combined with a bottom grain design to enhance the skid resistance of shoes.

Extra flexible

These flexible and lightweight shoes by Amazon Brand- Symactive are perfect for stretching, playing and designed for the dynamic you who is always on the go. The special memory foam is soft and comfortable all day long and fits perfectly every time you wear it. The irresistible sporty look matches your style and is available in a plethora of colours, shapes and materials.